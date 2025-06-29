LeBron James will pick up his $52.6 million player option to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers next season, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN. While James remaining in Los Angeles next season was a given, this decision ends months of speculation about what sort of contract he would return to the Lakers on.

"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul told ESPN. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all... We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him."

Last offseason, James offered to take a substantial pay cut -- down roughly $15 million -- to help the Lakers add talent in the offseason. They attempted to land Klay Thompson in a sign-and-trade, but ultimately lost out to the Dallas Mavericks. James did end up taking a slight pay cut to help the Lakers duck the second apron, but the Lakers could not add suitable talent to justify a larger cut on his end.

There had been quite a bit of speculation leading up to the summer that James might make a similar offer to the Lakers this offseason as they attempt to rebuild a contender around him and trade-deadline acquisition Luka Dončić. However, James ultimately elected to take a near-max salary on his player option, and that raises significant questions for both James and the Lakers moving forward.

James opting in, at least without other moves, limits the team's spending power in free agency. The Lakers are already operating with a second-apron hard cap because they traded cash during the NBA Draft and, depending on other factors, they may wind up electing to use a first-apron hard cap to pursue certain moves during the offseason. Having James on the books for $52.6 million makes navigating that hard cap more difficult.

But longer term, the question is now how much longer James and the Lakers plan to maintain their partnership. James will now enter his eighth season in Los Angeles -- his longest uninterrupted stretch with a single team, as his 11 years with the Cleveland Cavaliers were divided across two stints. However, by opting into his deal for this season, James lost the chance to negotiate for another player option for the 2026-27 season. There had been some speculation that James could agree to lower his 2025-26 salary in exchange for a 2026-27 option that would have given him control of whether or not he remains with the Lakers beyond this season.

However, the Lakers also have paths to significant cap space in the summer of 2026, and another player option for James could have gotten in the way of such plans. That space could be the key to rebuilding the Lakers for the Dončić era by allowing them to target younger free agents on his timeline. While James is undoubtedly the best teammate Dončić has ever had, he is also going to turn 41 during the season and nearing the end of his legendary career. That said, for now, James is not operating as though this will absolutely be his final NBA season, according to ESPN.

Instead, the focus will be on building the 2025-26 roster, and the future will be settled as it comes. James will remain a Laker for the time being, and Rob Pelinka will attempt to balance the competing needs of his present and Dončić's future.