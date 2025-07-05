While he isn't giving up his main gig just yet, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has picked up a new sport. James, 40, has announced via social media that he has picked up golf, a fun yet surprisingly difficult sport for even the most gifted of athletes.

On the Fourth of July, James posted some videos of his drive while stating that was just his second day "of officially trying this." Given his newness to the sport, James' drives weren't too shabby. Outside of his swing, another notable takeaway from James' videos are him driving from the professional tees and not from the traditional men's tee.

James' post quickly drew a response from Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, a scratch golfer and winner of the 2023 American Century Championship.

"Welcome," Curry wrote. "We've been waiting for you."

While James' NBA career has led to endless Michael Jordan comparisons, it'll probably be a while before he challenges His Airness to a round of golf. Jordan, who was known to occasionally play 36 holes of golf on the day of a game during his NBA career, maintains a single-digit low handicap.

Jordan aside, it'll be interesting to see when James decides to test his golf game in an actual event. In fact, The Memorial Tournament, which is played annually in James' home state of Ohio, responded to James' post by asking him if he plans to play in event's pro-am in 2026.

For now, it appears that James is content to work on his new hobby while he also prepares for what will be his record 23rd season in the NBA.