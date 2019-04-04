LeBron James plans to be very involved in Lakers' 'critical' offseason: 'We have an opportunity to get better'

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to shift their focus to the offseason once the final four regular-season games are in the books.

Last summer, the franchise made a huge splash when they landed LeBron James, but the 2018-19 season didn't exactly go as planned. According to Howard Beck of the Bleacher Report, James plans to be very involved in the offseason for the team while also wanting to compete from a personal perspective.

"I've never played fantasy basketball," James says. "But I will be as active as I need to be for this franchise to get better. That's why I came here. I came here to win. And obviously, we need to get better, as far as our personnel. We have an opportunity to get better. And there's a lot of talent out there, and a lot of guys that can help our franchise. So I'll be as active as I need to be for us to get better and go from there."

The Lakers, back in action on Thursday against the Warriors (10:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), obviously have a good amount of decisions to make this summer. It's uncertain if the team will retain Luke Walton, who is about to finish his third season as the Lakers head coach. Owner Jeanie Buss recently remained noncommittal on Walton's future when she was asked at a recent public appearance if Walton would be retained following the season.

"I'm not going to give you the answer to that question," Buss said.

The team also has several players that are on one-year contracts after signing with the Lakers last summer. The likes of Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee and Lance Stephenson will be free agents and it's unclear if the Lakers will be interested in keeping them around.

Rondo recently admitted that he'd love to return to the team if the organization was interested.

James saw his season end prematurely as Los Angeles elected to shut him down last week with just six games remaining on the regular-season schedule. The superstar put together averages of 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists while shooting 33.9 percent from beyond the arc in his first season in L.A. James missed 17 straight games with a moderate groin strain earlier this season after suffering the injury on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors.

"It's a critical summer for myself," James says. "Obviously, the franchise is going to live forever. But for me personally, it's very critical, because I want to compete and I want to compete now."

James obviously realizes that this is going to be a very important offseason for the Lakers. With James getting deeper into his career, it's likely that he'll be even hungrier to have postseason success next season.