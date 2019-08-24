LeBron James posts video of his son playing basketball at 5 a.m., says it made him emotional to see

LeBron James is one supportive father.

While basketball takes up a lot of his time and energy, it is not just his on court game that he is consumed by. His son LeBron James Jr. is is turning into quite the prep player himself, and the Lakers star is often seen at his son's games and events cheering him on.

Early Saturday morning, or really late Friday night depending on what time zone you're in, James Sr. posted a video of his son practicing on what appears to be their home court at five in the morning. He said in a post on social media that it made him emotional to see, given where he came from:

The four-time NBA MVP posted the video of his 14-year old Bronny son getting some shots up and working on his game well before the sun came up in Southern California to his Instagram story, saying that basketball was in his son's DNA.

For now LeBron Sr. is still the best baller in his family but Bronny is clearly putting in the work and seems to take after his namesake. The younger LeBron is entering his freshman year at Sierra Canyon High School this fall, and debuted with their basketball team during a trip to China earlier this month.