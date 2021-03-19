LeBron James knows the Ball family well. He played with Lonzo Ball during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and despite the trade that sent him to the New Orleans Pelicans, the two have spoken positively about their time together. On Thursday, though, he got his first dose of the latest member of Lonzo's family to reach the NBA, LaMelo Ball, and the rookie point guard did not disappoint.

In his first game in his hometown of Los Angeles, Ball scored 26 points, dished out seven assists and pulled in five rebounds. It was the sort of performance that James himself once gave as a young phenom, and it left the 17-year veteran, who scored 37 points himself in the win, thoroughly impressed.

"I think he's damn good (for) his age," James said. "His speed, his quickness, his ability to make shots at all facets – in the paint, floaters, threes, he has a three-tier already and he's going to only get better. Every game is a learning experience for him. He's going to get better and better as the season goes on, as his career goes on. Him and (Lonzo) are two very unique players in our league and they showcase that every night."

Ball is the frontrunner for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award, one that James himself won all the way back in 2004. Ball was two years old at the time, but his presence loomed large in the family. Lonzo has spoken at length about his desire to model his game after LeBron's, yet months into his first NBA season, it is LaMelo that appears destined to follow in James' footsteps as a superstar. Since joining the starting lineup, Ball is averaging 19.8 points, 6.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. That line is eerily similar to the 20.9 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds James posted in his first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Ball has posted those numbers far more efficiently.

Ball is still years away from true superstardom, and will almost certainly never reach the level LeBron has. But James recognizes star-level talent when he sees it, and in LaMelo, he sees one of the most impressive all-around rookies in recent NBA history.