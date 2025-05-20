While LeBron James ponders an upcoming contract decision on his player option for the 2025-26 season, rehabilitating his MCL injury suffered during the Lakers' season-ending playoff loss to the Timberwolves takes top priority. Previous reports indicated James suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in the midst of the Game 5, but the four-time MVP has not confirmed the severity.

James just finished his fifth season with Los Angeles and has the choice of playing out his contract, opt out or sign an extension.

"It's getting better. Last time we spoke," James said on this week's Mind The Game podcast with Steve Nash before trailing off. "Yeah, it's getting better."

ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst hasn't ruled out James leaving Los Angeles.

"I would never cement it just because the Lakers are pivoting a little bit now," Windhorst recently said on "The Dan Patrick Show" . "Not a little bit. They've pivoted to Luka. And so that makes their medium-term future a little bit harder to predict, but LeBron has demonstrated repeatedly, time after time after time, his priority is to be a Laker and to live in Los Angeles.

"Unless the Lakers did something to him to change the way he feels about them, which is not their MO, I don't see that happening."

In his 22nd season, James averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds a game this season as the Lakers' top player. After his final game this month, James offered no details on his future plans.

"I don't have an answer to that," James said when retirement was mentioned. "Something I'll sit down with my family, my wife and my support group and kind of just talk through it and see what happens. And just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play.

"I don't know the answer to that right now, to be honest. So we'll see."

The addition of Luka Doncic and his pending decision could impact James. Doncic will be eligible for a four-year, $229 million contract extension in Los Angeles when August rolls around.

"It's a business," James said. "So you don't know what the roster will look like next year besides the guys that [are] locked into contracts. (Expletive), I got a lot to think about myself. So I don't know what the roster will look like. I don't know where I stand right now."