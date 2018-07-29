LeBron James puts on personal dunk contest before his son's AAU game

Imagine you're a 13-year-old kid playing AAU basketball and you get your schedule for the upcoming weekend and realize you'll be playing against LeBron James' son, LeBron James Jr. Now, that would be pretty cool, right? Hey, maybe LeBron will show up and you'll be able to tell people forever that the greatest basketball player of all time watched you play as a kid.

Now imagine that you walk into the gym and not only is LeBron in the building, but he's going through the layup line with his son's team and throwing down insane dunks. Well, such was the case for the team going up against Bronny James' North Coast Blue Chips this weekend.

With the NBA season complete, and his free agency process all settled, LeBron has been a constant presence at his son's AAU tournaments, and has even joined the bench on occasion. This performance, though, was a first. And man was it cool.

After watching proceedings for a bit, LeBron jumped into line ahead of his son, and started putting on a show. Maybe the craziest part of it was just how casual he made these slams look. He was doing athletic feats only a small percent of the population can do, and looked like he was barely trying.