LeBron James ranks his favorite Denzel Washington movies after Oscar winner gives Lakers a pep talk

Needing a pep talk after two straight losses and an 11-9 start to their season, the Los Angeles Lakers got one from none other than Denzel Washington on Wednesday.

As part of the team's Lakers Genius Talks series starring celebrity guest speakers, the two-time Oscar winner and longtime Lakers season-ticket holder paid a visit to the UCLA Health Training Center. L.A.'s biggest basketball names became Denzel's biggest fans. With both Instagram tributes and one-on-ones, everyone from LeBron James to Lance Stephenson embraced the actor's influence.

A day after Washington's visit, LeBron was asked to rank Denzel's movies and name his favorite of all time.

His response?

"I don't know," he said, perhaps overwhelmed by the options. "Top three? Top three would be, 'Man on Fire,'..., 'He Got Game,' obviously. Everybody wanted to be Jesus Shuttlesworth growing up -- for me, personally, I did. ...I mean, I love so many of his movies, to be honest. 'Remember the Titans.' 'John Q.'"

What’s LeBron James favorite Denzel movie of all time? @LakersNation pic.twitter.com/Ior0qYhFex — Nikki Kay (@NikkiKayTV) November 29, 2018

James also added "Training Day" to his list after a reporter offered it as a suggestion, but it's clear the Lakers superstar was caught a bit off guard with the question. On one hand, it's hard not to start a Denzel list with something like "Training Day," and LeBron omitted some other classics like "Fences," "Glory," "Malcolm X," and "The Manchurian Candidate." On the other hand, it's probably OK to excuse LeBron for struggling to pinpoint his favorites. Choosing one or two all-time flicks from a list of Denzel Washington films off the top of your head is kind of like choosing which of LeBron's 14 All-Star seasons stood out above the rest.