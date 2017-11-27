LeBron James reacts along with the rest of Twitter to Memphis' firing of David Fizdale

In a stunning move, the Memphis Grizzlies fired their coach David Fizdale on Monday, and no one can quite figure out why. It was a slow start, yes, but they've made the playoffs the last eight seasons. The 7-12 Grizzlies dropped the hammer, and LeBron James led the Twitter Brigade of people asking "what in the world just happened?"

I need some answers. Feels like my man was a fall guy — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 27, 2017

A fall guy for what, you ask? Who really knows. There have been reports of Fizdale and star Marc Gasol butting heads, and when a small market team's star is unhappy they'll usually win out, but of course that's speculation. The cold hard facts boil down to no one knowing the cold hard facts, but that isn't going to stop Twitter from talking about this insanity with the confidence of someone saying the sky is blue.

Although in some cases, this just seemed a bit too bizarre to believe.

David Fizdale firing was so stunning I had to check, double-check & triple-check Woj's Twitter account to make sure it was legit. I then made sure it was a legit blue check, went over to Woj's Twitter page & scrolled down again because I didn't want to be duped by a fake account — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) November 27, 2017

David Fizdale is out as the Memphis Grizzlies coach. Let's remember his legendary "Take that for data" press conference.pic.twitter.com/SPZw9Yd3Lm — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) November 27, 2017

Some others got into the Cyber Monday spirit all of a sudden.

And speculation has already run rampant on where he'll end up.

Of course, it isn't a Fizdale "in memoriam" without posting his famous "take that for data" press conference.

David Fizdale's Memphis legacy: "TAKE THAT FOR DATA!" pic.twitter.com/xuwtG8QRFV — The Ringer (@ringer) November 27, 2017

David Fizdale is OUT as the coach of the Memphis Grizzlies. Who saw that coming? https://t.co/QmZngipw27 pic.twitter.com/oPexFgyhS3 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 27, 2017

The bottom line is that nobody knows what the final straw was. Maybe it was the slow start, maybe it was irreconcilable differences between coach and player. Whatever the case, The Grizzlies have to move on to universal confusion and scorn from the NBA world. Maybe Fizdale was a fall guy, but it feels unlikely that he'll be falling for long.