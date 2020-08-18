Watch Now: NBA Playoff Preview: Trail Blazers vs Lakers ( 2:19 )

As the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers are getting ready to face off in the NBA playoffs, two of their stars are reflecting on some of their best, and most dramatic, memories from the past. LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony -- both members of the "banana boat" crew who vacationed in the Bahamas together in 2015 -- shared stories recently. One featured James saving Anthony's life.

James, Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Paul all went on the trip together, but as they were exploring the ocean, things got scary. When they all got back to the boat after snorkeling, Anthony was missing. James didn't think twice about jumping back in for the rescue mission.

LeBron told the story on a conference call on Monday. Here's what he said, via ESPN:

"I just knew that he was not back in the boat with the rest of us, so I went out looking for him. And through the grace of God and through strength and not being afraid of the water, I was able to help him back to the boat. It was the only thing that was on my mind at that point and time, was getting my brother back to the boat."

James was asked just how much at risk Melo was and said, "I don't know, it's a blessing, honestly. I don't really know what to say, to be honest. I'm just happy he's still here, obviously."

Wade and Anthony told the story on Instagram live back in March, setting the scene vividly. Melo, joking around, called out Wade saying, "You didn't come help me out!"

Wade responded admitting, "Man I wasn't getting off."

Anthony then told the whole story, admitting the whole thing was his fault.

"Man we jumped off the boat in the Bahamas... we came up, all of y'all went to the boat and... it was my fault, I'm still trying to see the last little bit of the barracudas snorkeling and all that, it was my fault," he said.

He continued, saying, "I look up, the current is taking me in the middle of the ocean, like opposite from the boat... and it was windy. All type of s--- was going through my head, I'm gonna be honest with you. And then I look up at the boat and I see Bron. Bron jumps off the boat like he is MacGyver. He was bringing me back with one arm. He's swimming with the other arm and he carrying me with one."

The two are now able to laugh it off, five years later.

On Tuesday, the Lakers and Trail Blazers play Game 1 of their playoff series, marking the second time Melo and James have met in the postseason. The first time was back in 2012 when James and the Miami Heat sent Anthony and the New York Knicks packing.