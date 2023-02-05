After scoring 27 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss at New Orleans on Saturday, LeBron James is within striking distance of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record on Tuesday night, at home, vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James needs just 36 more points to pass Abdul-Jabbar, who has held the career scoring record since 1984. In anticipation of the record falling, the Lakers-Thunder game on Tuesday has been added to TNT's nationally-televised schedule.

ALL-TIME SCORING LEADER CAREER POINTS POINTS TO PASS Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 ___ LeBron James 38,352 36

If LeBron doesn't hit his mark on Tuesday, he'll have another shot to break the record at home against the Bucks on Thursday. If that were to happen, the headlines would write themselves.

Imagine: LeBron James, playing for the same team that Kareem spent his final 14 seasons with, breaks the all-time scoring record against the team that Kareem spent his first six season with -- all with the guy that most people feel has supplanted LeBron as the best player in the world, Giannis Antetokounmpo, on the same floor. If you're the torch-passing romantic type, this could be your Super Bowl.

LeBron's last three games: 27 at New Orleans, 26 at Pacers, 28 at Knicks, 41 at Celtics

27 at New Orleans, 26 at Pacers, 28 at Knicks, 41 at Celtics LeBron's next three games: vs. Oklahoma City (Feb. 7), vs. Milwaukee (Feb. 9), at Warriors (Feb. 11)

"I'm excited to see it happen. I don't see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements," Adbul-Jabbar said ahead of the 2021-22 season about LeBron potentially breaking his record. "If one person can do something that's never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it. It's a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 runners beaten that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less. We all win when a record is broken and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on."

This post will update after each game until LeBron is atop the all-time scoring list.