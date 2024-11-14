In November 2019, LeBron James posted triple-doubles in three consecutive games: a 39-point, 16-assist, 12-rebound gem against the Dallas Mavericks, a subtler 21-point, 13-assist, 11-rebound game against the San Antonio Spurs, and, a 30-point, 11-assist, 10-rebound dazzler against the Chicago Bulls.

James, at the time, was 34 years old, and no player that old had ever recorded three consecutive triple-doubles.

Well, let's fast-forward more than five years and James has managed to outdo himself.

Though the numbers weren't very flashy, James recorded a 21-point triple-double against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday and a 19-point triple-double against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. He got a lengthy break from there as the Lakers didn't play again until Wednesday night, and James, who turns 40 next month, took advantage of that by reaching 35 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds in a 128-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

That performance, once again, gave James three straight triple-doubles and broke his own record as the oldest player to accomplish the feat by more than five years -- now at 39 years, 319 days.

Before James set the record for oldest player with three consecutive triple-doubles in 2019 at 34 years, 310 days, the mark was held by Jason Kidd. Kidd, who reached three straight at 34 years, 291 days, coincidentally was an assistant coach for the Lakers when James set the 2019 record.

"He's mastered the game," Lakers head coach JJ Redick said of James.

Of course, the first-year Lakers coach does deserve a bit of credit for James' historic streak. After a Nov. 6 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Redick benched former starting point guard D'Angelo Russell in favor of Cam Reddish. James has posted a triple-double in every game since, acting as a point guard for the offense for the first time since that 2019-20 season.

Ever since, in an effort to preserve his aging body, the Lakers have invested significant assets into finding ball-handlers to ease James' workload. Big trades were made for Dennis Schroder, Russell Westbrook, and eventually, Russell. None ever quite fit perfectly with James, who is certainly capable of playing off the ball, but is most comfortable as the orchestrator of the Laker offense.

That has been on full display during this streak, and Redick's words exemplify that. James has truly mastered the game. Put the ball in his hands with versatile players around him and he's going to thrive. The triple-doubles may not be sustainable, but the team's success with James at the helm just might be.

The Lakers, now 7-4 on the year, haven't lost during this streak, and if he can even come close to sustaining this level of play, they won't lose much at all moving forward.