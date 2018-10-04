LeBron James reportedly hires armed guards after Los Angeles burglars target his home
Police say James' name was on a list of celebs found inside the home of one suspected burglar
Los Angeles is a sports and entertainment scene like no other, but with its riches come inevitable attempts to steal those riches.
LeBron James's riches are no exception, according to Los Angeles Police captain Lillian Carranza.
The former Cleveland Cavaliers star, who moved to the West Coast upon signing with the Lakers over the summer, was named on a list of celebrities found inside the home of a suspected burglar, Carranza told the media this week. As the Los Angeles Times reported, that suspect was part of the crew that recently broke into the home of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods and previously targeted Rihanna and the Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, who lost thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.
And it appears the suspects had bigger plans, police said.
Inside the home of one of the burglary crew members was a list of a dozen future targets that included LeBron James, Viola Davis and Matt Damon, Carranza said.
The police captain continued, per the Times, by telling reporters that the suspected burglars "flock like birds to areas where the rich and famous reside."
According to TMZ Sports, James has since prepared himself for any future burglary amid the crew's apparent focus on his home. He's reportedly brought "at least 10 armed security personnel" to his house, "including off-duty police officers." The NBA's security team is also aiding in security, TMZ said Thursday.
