LeBron James reportedly struggling to recruit top NBA players for 'Space Jam' sequel

Just months before he's set to start shooting the sequel to "Space Jam," LeBron James is apparently having trouble getting top NBA players to join him for the project.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst, a longtime James insider, told Rachel Nichols on Thursday's "The Jump" that LeBron has been recruiting "top guys" to star in the follow-up to Michael Jordan's 1996 cult classic, but that he's been unable to secure their commitments.

"In all honesty, he's been recruiting players to come and try to be in 'Space Jam' with him this summer," Windhorst said, per Yahoo Sports, "and he hasn't been able to close some of those deals. Some of the top guys he wants to come and be with him in the movie ... [are saying], 'You put me in the movie where you're the star, I'm gonna be the one you're dunking on.'"

Noted James friends Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade have been speculated as potential "Space Jam" stars alongside the Los Angeles Lakers star. And there's still plenty of time to fill out the cast before the movie's scheduled July 2021 release date.

Thus far, only James has been announced as part of the cast -- unless you're counting Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny. Set 25 years after Jordan's original cartoon crossover, the "Space Jam" sequel will also be executive produced by LeBron and his SpringHill Entertainment company. It's already got Terence Nance (HBO's "Random Acts of Flyness") pegged as director, with Ryan Coogler ("Creed," "Black Panther") set to produce.