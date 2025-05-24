LeBron James secured his 21st straight All-NBA selection when the league announced its first-, second- and third-team honorees, and he made a great deal of history in doing so. Not only did he extend his reign atop the leaderboard for consecutive selections, but the Los Angeles Lakers star also broke his own record as the oldest player to land on an All-NBA team. At age 40, James is in a tier of his own.

James landed on the All-NBA Second Team, along with Jalen Brunson, Evan Mobley, Anthony Edwards and Stephen Curry. The oldest active NBA player responded to his latest honor in a social media post.

"ALL NBA at 40!!" James said. "Low key crazy to me right now! Sitting here watching the playoffs just thinking about it. Blessed beyond I can even imagine.👑🙏🏾"

This season marked a slight step backward in scoring production, and James' 24.4 points per game were his fewest since his rookie campaign. He remained efficient, though, and tallied 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game to complement his 51.3% shooting from the field. James also played in 70 regular-season games, good for his second-most since he played in every contest eight years ago.

The only season in which James did not earn an All-NBA honor was his rookie year. No other player in league history has more than 15 selections; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan all rank in a tie for second behind James on the leaderboard. Abdul-Jabbar and Duncan are also second only to James as the oldest players to land on an All-NBA team.

Oldest players selected to an All-NBA team

Player Age Season LeBron James 40 2024-25 LeBron James 39 2023-24 LeBron James 38 2022-23 Tim Duncan 38 2014-15 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38 1985-86

James has a decision to make this offseason ahead of his potential free agency. The four-time league MVP has a player option for the 2025-26 season with a June 29 deadline. His fifth year with the Lakers ended in Game 5 of the first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee.

The 2024-25 season was the league's second with positionless All-NBA teams. It also marked the second year of the 65-game minimum requirement to be eligible for the honors. Players who missed the cut due to game participation included Suns forward Kevin Durant (62 games), Lakers guard Luka Dončić (50), Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (46) and Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (50).