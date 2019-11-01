LeBron James responds to 'razzmatazz' question about Lakers' ability to stop Luka Doncic

Two of the Western Conference's more intriguing teams will go head-to-head when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host reigning Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Entering the match-up, both teams are in the top five in the standings in the West, and they will both be looking to continue to build off of their solid start to the season.

For the Lakers, a big key to success on Friday night will be slowing down Doncic, and trying to limit his overall production and impact on the game. However, there's one part of Doncic's game that James isn't so sure he and his teammates will be able to stop.

During media availability prior to the game on Friday, James was asked by a reporter if he and the Lakers could stop Doncic's "razzmatazz, skiddily-do," and he provided a pretty entertaining -- albeit brief -- response.

"Um, I don't know if we can stop the razztazz skiddeddy-doo," James said. "But we can just make it tough on both of them. Two great talents and hopefully we come through with a victory."

You can see the exchange below:

Breaking news: LeBron James not sure if the Lakers can stop Luka’s razzmatazz hop skiddily-doo. pic.twitter.com/nDwo0NZaa9 — Michael Mulford (@TheMulf) November 1, 2019

The exchange was pretty humorous, but the core of the question holds the key to the match-up. If the Lakers are indeed able to neutralize Doncic to an extent on the offensive end, they will give themselves a much better chance of walking away with a win on Friday night. However, if Doncic's "razzmatazz" is able to run rampant, things are more likely to go in Dallas' favor. Either way, with James and Doncic going head-to-head, there should be no shortage of highlights.