LeBron James returns to Lakers lineup after career-long stint on sideline with strained groin injury
Los Angeles went 6-11 in James' absence and slipped to ninth in Western Conference
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James will make his long-awaited return to game action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, the Lakers announced. He was originally listed as out for the game, but was upgraded to doubtful on Thursday morning, and then ultimately to active.
James suffered a groin injury against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day and had been sidelined since. The 17 games that he missed due to the injury was the longest streak of consecutive missed games of his entire 16-year career.
Lakers coach Luke Walton said before the game that James would start and would have no minutes limit, per ESPN.
James' return to game action couldn't come at a better time for the Lakers, as the team lost of 11 of its 17 games without him and slipped to ninth in the West during his absence. They trail the eighth-seeded Clippers by two games heading into the match-up between the two teams.
On the season, James is averaging 27.3 points. 8.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.3 steals in 34.6 minutes per game for the Lakers.
