Despite LeBron James picking up his $52.6 million player option to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers for next season, there's never been more speculation surrounding his status with the team. That's in part because no new contract was negotiated this summer to keep him there past this upcoming season, and also because of the reports circulating suggesting that James isn't entirely thrilled with L.A.'s direction, which is centering on Luka Doncic. The Lakers have swiftly entered the Dončić era, which means thinking about their future after James retires, and not so much about worrying about hastily shelling out assets for short-term success.

There's been no reporting to suggest that James would request a trade or that the Lakers are putting him on the trading block. And given his exorbitant contract, there's likely very few teams willing to part with the many pieces they'd need to in order to bring in a soon-to-be 41-year-old James. But that doesn't stop the rumor mill from churning.

Leading up to James picking up his player option, there were reports suggesting the Mavericks were interested in James, though that's been clarified to note that their interest is only if he gets bought out and becomes a free agent. There's obviously many ties between James and the Mavericks, and Marc Stein is reporting that James has "genuine curiosity" about playing for Dallas.

Given that the Mavericks employ several of James' former teammates -- including Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell -- are led by coach Jason Kidd, who was on L.A.'s staff the year James led them to a championship, and has familiarity with Dallas general manager Nico Harrison, who once worked at Nike, it's hard to ignore why there's interest there. But beyond the professional and personal connections, from a basketball standpoint, the Mavericks do present a unique opportunity for a win-now situation that may entice James more than the slow approach the Lakers have shifted toward this summer. While Irving is expected to miss at least half of next season, and probably more, having James alongside Davis, Russell, Klay Thompson and No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg would be an intriguing lineup even in a loaded Western Conference.

James in Dallas might've seemed like an unlikely scenario before he picked up his player option, but with no extension with the Lakers in the works, it becomes more of a possibility in the future. Especially as Stein reports he doesn't believe James will retire as a member of the Lakers, and given he will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, that could open the door for him to head to Dallas and try to win a title there.

There's a lot of noise out there about James' situation past this season, but if he confirms that he doesn't plan on retiring after this upcoming season, that would suggest this could be the last year we see him in a Lakers uniform.