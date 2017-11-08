LeBron James reveals the meaning behind his mysterious Instagram meme post
The explanation behind LeBron's recent social media post? He likes 'Arthur'
LeBron James recently posted a meme on Instagram about his mood and everybody freaked out about it. Fans needed to know what it means. Draymond Green got accused of trolling James' Instagram post, which Green denied, and it was one giant mystery as to what this meme of a clenched fist could mean. Well, lucky for us, James put all of this to bed with one simple answer following the Cavaliers' victory over the Bucks Tuesday night.
"I like Arthur," James said, when he was asked to explain the post after putting up 30 points, nine assists and eight rebounds against the Bucks. "That's OK, right?"
Mystery solved. Who isn't a fan of Arthur the Aardvark and his adventures through third grade at Lakewood Elementary School? For those not in the know, "Arthur" was a kid's show that started up in the mid-90's and it's still going today. It's about Arthur and his friends learning moral lessons and traversing day-to-day life.
"Arthur" is a great show. It's super positive, the theme song is fire and it has a few classic episodes such as the one where Muffy has to learn that cheating on her math test was wrong.
"Arthur" was awesome. Going to have to agree with LeBron on this one.
-
OKC hit with another strange flagrant
Russell Westbrook got a flagrant-1 after hitting Bogdan Bogdanovic on the follow through of...
-
LeBron: My shoes helped J.R. play well
LeBron James has jokes after Smith went for 20 points in the Cavs' 124-119 victory over Bu...
-
Report: Suns looking to deal Monroe
The Suns received Monroe from Bucks in Eric Bledsoe trade
-
KP blocks Zeller three times in a row
Porzingis would not let the Hornets big man score
-
Draymond says he didn't mock LeBron
The NBA has plenty of social media drama, but this apparently wasn't what many were making...
-
Leonard struggling to get through rehab
Leonard has yet to suit up for the Spurs this season
Add a Comment