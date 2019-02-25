LeBron James rocks Bronny James t-shirt at Lakers shootaround in Memphis
This is a new look for LeBron
LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. paid tribute to his dad by adopting jersey No. 23 before the first game of his eighth-grade basketball season.
Almost three months later, LeBron James has returned the favor. Attending a Los Angeles Lakers shootaround on Monday, the elder James was spotted rocking none other than a "Bronny James" shirt as the Lakers prepared for a game against the Grizzlies in Memphis.
Like father, like son ... or like son, like father. King James, of course, has talked excitedly about the possibility of playing in the NBA alongside -- or against -- his oldest son. And he's also been a special guest at some of Bronny's games, all of which serve as national reminders that Bronny, a highly touted 14-year-old prospect, might one day follow in the footsteps of his dad.
Now just stay tuned to see if LeBron reps "Bryce James" gear a few years down the road.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Warriors vs. Hornets
Stephen Curry heads home to Charlotte to battle the Hornets
-
NBA odds, picks, best parlay for Feb. 25
The team at SportsLine is going big with its top three-way NBA parlay
-
Green (ankle) expected to play Monday
Green left the Warriors' loss to the Rockets on Saturday night
-
James Harden fined $25,000 by the NBA
The Rockets star guard said that he believes that Scott Foster shouldn't officiate the team's...
-
Is LeBron right to call out the Lakers?
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discuss whether King James is a hypocrite -- or if he's within his...
-
NBA Power Rankings: Worst-case scenarios
What happens if Golden State's All-Stars starting five never truly jells, or if the revamped...