LeBron James rocks Bronny James t-shirt at Lakers shootaround in Memphis

LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. paid tribute to his dad by adopting jersey No. 23 before the first game of his eighth-grade basketball season.

Almost three months later, LeBron James has returned the favor. Attending a Los Angeles Lakers shootaround on Monday, the elder James was spotted rocking none other than a "Bronny James" shirt as the Lakers prepared for a game against the Grizzlies in Memphis.

LeBron rocking some Bronny James gear at shootaround pic.twitter.com/aSxL5cBUpx — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 25, 2019

Like father, like son ... or like son, like father. King James, of course, has talked excitedly about the possibility of playing in the NBA alongside -- or against -- his oldest son. And he's also been a special guest at some of Bronny's games, all of which serve as national reminders that Bronny, a highly touted 14-year-old prospect, might one day follow in the footsteps of his dad.

Now just stay tuned to see if LeBron reps "Bryce James" gear a few years down the road.