LeBron James rocks Bronny James t-shirt at Lakers shootaround in Memphis

This is a new look for LeBron

LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. paid tribute to his dad by adopting jersey No. 23 before the first game of his eighth-grade basketball season.

Almost three months later, LeBron James has returned the favor. Attending a Los Angeles Lakers shootaround on Monday, the elder James was spotted rocking none other than a "Bronny James" shirt as the Lakers prepared for a game against the Grizzlies in Memphis.

Like father, like son ... or like son, like father. King James, of course, has talked excitedly about the possibility of playing in the NBA alongside -- or against -- his oldest son. And he's also been a special guest at some of Bronny's games, all of which serve as national reminders that Bronny, a highly touted 14-year-old prospect, might one day follow in the footsteps of his dad.

Now just stay tuned to see if LeBron reps "Bryce James" gear a few years down the road.

