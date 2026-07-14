LeBron James rumors: What top suitors for 'The King' are saying as free agency saga enters third week

The LeBron James free agency saga has stretched into its third week, and it's still unclear when "The King" will make his decision. His scheduled appearances on live podcasts at Fanatics Fest on Thursday and Friday have raised eyebrows around the sports world, but there has also been speculation that he may wait until the World Cup is over.

Marc Stein reported late Monday that James returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers remains "the scenario to beat," but as long as James remains undecided, there's still hope for all of the suitors, which include the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers.

As we continue to wait, here's what key members of several teams in the running have said about the possibility of signing James.

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Cavaliers' Atkinson: 'We're in the mix'

Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson joined Sirius XM NBA Radio on Sunday while in Las Vegas for Summer League, and called James the "greatest player of all time."

"This is an exciting time for us. We're in the mix for the greatest player of all time -- my personal opinion. It's exciting," Atkinson said. "I think you're nervous, but we understand how it is. Obviously, he's earned that right to take his time. Obviously, family plays a big part of it. But I know the state of Ohio, man. There's something special there."

The Akron-born James was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cavaliers in 2003 and spent his first seven seasons in Cleveland before returning in 2014 and leading the franchise to its first championship in 2016. Coming back for a farewell tour would make a lot of sense, and while the Cavaliers aren't a top-tier title contender, they're right in the mix at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Draymond Green: 'The pitch was crazy'

Draymond Green opted out of the final year of his contract and remains an unrestricted free agent, but did so to give the Warriors more flexibility this summer and is expected to rejoin the team. So while he is not technically part of the Warriors right now, he did pitch James on joining the team when the two hung out earlier this month.

"I'd be remiss if I don't take the opportunity to throw my pitch in there. I'd be crazy if we're together for X amount of days and at no point am I like 'Yo, we need to chop it up, what the hell going on? What we doing?' Of course I did that and of course the pitch was crazy," Green said on the latest episode of his podcast.

"I think I'm pretty decent at it. Does it change anything? Does it make anything happen? I don't know. I hope so. With the things I shared in it, it's definitely gonna make the brain work a little bit," Green continued. "I don't think there's a decision that's been made, but if there was, it would make you think twice about it, so that's that. But we wasn't going to hang out for a recruitment pitch."

James and Green were once heated rivals, and the Warriors star's infamous flagrant foul on James during Game 5 of the 2016 Finals and subsequent suspension was a major sliding doors moment in league history. If Green had never been suspended, James and the Cavaliers might never have pulled off their historic 3-1 comeback to win the title.

The two are now close friends, however, and there's been plenty of smoke about James signing with the Warriors for a farewell tour with Green, Stephen Curry and coach Steve Kerr. That would be quite the twist after James and the Warriors met in the Finals four years in a row from 2015-18.

Finch: 'An honor to even be in consideration'

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch spoke to Stein and Jake Fischer on Friday, and said that it is "an honor to even be in consideration" for James' next destination, and added that "everybody still feels like they're still in."

"It's an honor to be even in consideration to get a player like LeBron," Finch said. "I think that's a credit to our organization, our guys, the culture that we've been able to build, Tim Connelly's relationship with the league and all the key members in and around LeBron's team. We feel our basketball situation is ideal. But ultimately, he deserves to make the choice to go wherever he wants. He's been an incredible player, of course, but such an unbelievable ambassador for the game. We would be honored and blessed if it were to happen in Minnesota, but I look forward to watching him play no matter where he plays."

Finch said James would fit into the Wolves' new-look lineup "easily."

"(The pitch) would be the fit, for sure. We have a hole that he would easily fit into," Finch said. "The players alongside of him have done a lot of winning, are guys that could use his leadership as well. His knowledge, his insight, his championship expertise. I think it would be a fun group to play with. I know he's looking for happiness right now. I think the happiness quotient in Minnesota is extremely high."

The Timberwolves have made significant changes this offseason. Most notably, they acquired LaMelo Ball, who will team up with Anthony Edwards to create one of the most dynamic backcourts in the league. The Timberwolves had to give up Naz Reid in the Ball trade, however, and also sent out Julius Randle in a separate deal, leaving them thin in the frontcourt. As Finch noted, James could be a perfect fit, but would he actually sign with Minnesota, which has never been a free-agent destination?

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76ers exec: 'We're going to be even better'

New Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey hasn't even been in charge for two months, but he's already made one of the biggest trades in franchise history, acquiring Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics in exchange for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

If he could add James in free agency, that would be quite the start to his tenure in Philadelphia.

"If he decides to come here, we're going to be even better," Gansey told The Athletic. "We've had conversations with [agent] Rich [Paul], really since the Jaylen trade. LeBron and his camp have kept quiet, and there has been speculation for different teams. But we'd obviously love to have LeBron. I respect the heck out of him. In my opinion, he's the best player of all time. I think his decision is dragging out because he has a lot of good options and he wants to figure it out. He would obviously add a lot to our team. But at the end of the day, I know he's going to make the right decision for him and his family."

Gansey has a long history with James. In 2001, when James was named Ohio's Mr. Basketball as a sophomore, Gansey finished second. And in 2017, after he was named D-League Executive of the Year for the Canton Charge, Gansey was promoted to assistant general manager for the Cavaliers and spent two seasons overlapping with James there.

Connections always matter to some extent, but will James' relationship with Gansey sway him to sign in Philadelphia? It doesn't hurt that the 76ers have an abundance of talent, including Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe alongside Brown.