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LeBron James rumors: Latest news, updates as NBA's most notable free agent hosts live podcast

LeBron's free agency has stretched out more than two weeks, and he's set to make a public appearance on Thursday afternoon

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The day has arrived for LeBron James to... host a podcast. The NBA world is waiting on James, the league's most notable free agent, to announce his next team. The 41-year-old superstar is leaving the Lakers after eight seasons in L.A. The Cavaliers, Warriors, Heat, 76ers and Timberwolves are all reportedly in the running to land his services next season, which will be his record-setting 24th in the NBA. Where LeBron will play remains unclear. It's also not certain when or how he'll make his decision. But he could potentially answer all of those questions on Thursday.

James will be hosting a live episode of his "Mind the Game" podcast at Fanatics Fest in New York City on Thursday afternoon. The episode is slated to begin at 1:15 p.m. ET. Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton will be alongside LeBron as a guest host.

The podcast could come and go without James making a declaration about where he'll play next season, but fans will finally learn something from LeBron more than two weeks into his free agency. While his agent, Rich Paul, has been regularly hosting podcasts and discussing the suitors, LeBron has stayed quiet since his split with the Lakers became public on June 30. He's mostly posted Instagram Stories from various golf courses. Thursday will be his chance to either announce a decision or at least explain his free agency decision-making process.

What will LeBron say? And what other rumors are out there? We'll be keeping track of everything LeBron-related on Thursday -- the most significant day yet of his free agency. You can follow along below.

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Warriors explain viral Steve Kerr clip

LeBron to the Warriors? It can still happen. And Steve Kerr got the hopes up of a few Golden State fans on Wednesday. The Warriors coach was in his car in Las Vegas while attending Summer League when he rolled down his window to address some fans. One asked about LeBron, and Kerr responded, "Oh, we got him." Naturally, the clip went viral.

Kerr was saying this in jest, per The Athletic. Here's more from the report:

"To several Warriors officials, who verified that it was indeed Kerr in the video shot Tuesday and not an AI fake, the veteran coach was just doing what he has always done, using his humor to answer a question from a fan that the Warriors, and the rest of the NBA, still don't have an answer for themselves. The Warriors remain hopeful that James may eventually choose to play for them, but in this particular instance, Kerr was just using his same quick-witted humor for this viral exchange."

 
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How will LeBron make his announcement?

So announcing on his podcast today would be the most straightforward way to make his next team announcement. But it's far from his only option. CBS Sports' Robby Kalland lays out five more ways LeBron could let the NBA world know of his decision:  

How and when will LeBron James announce his next team? NBA superstar to record live podcast this week
Robby Kalland
How and when will LeBron James announce his next team? NBA superstar to record live podcast this week
 
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LeBron to host live podcast at 1:15 p.m. ET

LeBron James will be making his first public appearance during his free agency on Thursday, hosting his "Mind the Game" podcast at Fanatics Fest in New York City. Tyrese Haliburton will be co-hosting the show (which normally James does alongside Steve Nash). 

It remains to be seen if LeBron will make an announcement before or during the show and explain it on the podcast, or if he'll just use the episode to address his free agency and say he's still making up his mind.
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