LeBron James rumors: Latest news, updates as NBA's most notable free agent hosts live podcast

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The day has arrived for LeBron James to... host a podcast. The NBA world is waiting on James, the league's most notable free agent, to announce his next team. The 41-year-old superstar is leaving the Lakers after eight seasons in L.A. The Cavaliers, Warriors, Heat, 76ers and Timberwolves are all reportedly in the running to land his services next season, which will be his record-setting 24th in the NBA. Where LeBron will play remains unclear. It's also not certain when or how he'll make his decision. But he could potentially answer all of those questions on Thursday.

James will be hosting a live episode of his "Mind the Game" podcast at Fanatics Fest in New York City on Thursday afternoon. The episode is slated to begin at 1:15 p.m. ET. Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton will be alongside LeBron as a guest host.

The podcast could come and go without James making a declaration about where he'll play next season, but fans will finally learn something from LeBron more than two weeks into his free agency. While his agent, Rich Paul, has been regularly hosting podcasts and discussing the suitors, LeBron has stayed quiet since his split with the Lakers became public on June 30. He's mostly posted Instagram Stories from various golf courses. Thursday will be his chance to either announce a decision or at least explain his free agency decision-making process.

What will LeBron say? And what other rumors are out there? We'll be keeping track of everything LeBron-related on Thursday -- the most significant day yet of his free agency. You can follow along below.