LeBron James rumors: Latest news, updates as NBA's most notable free agent hosts live podcast

Warriors explain viral Steve Kerr clip
LeBron to the Warriors? It can still happen. And Steve Kerr got the hopes up of a few Golden State fans on Wednesday. The Warriors coach was in his car in Las Vegas while attending Summer League when he rolled down his window to address some fans. One asked about LeBron, and Kerr responded, "Oh, we got him." Naturally, the clip went viral.
Kerr was saying this in jest, per The Athletic. Here's more from the report:
"To several Warriors officials, who verified that it was indeed Kerr in the video shot Tuesday and not an AI fake, the veteran coach was just doing what he has always done, using his humor to answer a question from a fan that the Warriors, and the rest of the NBA, still don't have an answer for themselves. The Warriors remain hopeful that James may eventually choose to play for them, but in this particular instance, Kerr was just using his same quick-witted humor for this viral exchange."