LeBron James has long said one of his goals was to play alongside his son, Bronny, in the NBA. Now that it's on the precipice of happening, though, he's laying down some ground rules. Speaking on "The Shop," the show he co-produces, the NBA legend said his son can't call him "Dad" while they're on the court.

"No, he can't; we already laid that down," James said. "Once we leave, out of the practice facility, and the gates close, I could be 'Dad' again, in the car if we ride together. At home, I could be 'Dad.' No, he gotta call me '2-3' or 'Bron,' or 'GOAT' [greatest of all time] if he wants to. It's up to him. I mean, it's up to him."

The transition will be much easier for father than it will be for son.

"It's easy for me because I've been calling him 'Bronny' for so long," James said. "It's not like I've been, 'Hey son, hey son.' So it's easy for me. It's gonna be an adjustment for him.

"We cannot be running down the court, and he'd be like, 'Dad, Push the ball up! Dad, I'm open! Dad, come on!'"

Los Angeles has media day Sept. 30 and starts training camp Oct. 1. The Lakers begin their preseason Oct. 4 against the Timberwolves and face Minnesota again in their regular-season opener Oct. 22.