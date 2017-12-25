LeBron James says family memories will mean more than NBA Finals losses

LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers met the Golden State Warriors on Christmas for the first time since they lost to them in the NBA Finals last season. And ahead of the big rematch, LeBron James talked about the legacy of those losses, and if they still stick with him.

The King, however, said that despite what people might think, he's not really concerned with them -- at least not as much as he is with his family life. Via ESPN:

"No," James said Sunday when asked whether Game 3 -- which the Warriors closed on an 11-0 run to erase a six-point Cavs lead with 3:09 remaining -- still sticks with him. "No. I mean, listen. I've lost five Finals. What are you going to do about it? No. "What's going to stick with me is seeing my daughter smile, seeing my kids graduate high school, college. Hopefully my daughter will go off and meet the man of her dreams. That's what's going to stick with me. I keep telling you all, these games and wins and losses -- yeah, I love it -- but it's not the be all and end all for me. So I've had so many moments in this game that I'm going to cherish. But Game 3 here in the Finals or a game there, I'm good. I don't lose sleep anymore."

This is a very healthy mindset, and it's cool to see LeBron acknowledge that despite how important sports are, nothing is as important as family -- as he showed the other day when he took care of his daughter's request for candy during the middle of a game.

Also, it absolutely has to be much easier for LeBron to have this mindset now that he's won three titles, including one with the Cavs. If he hadn't won the 2016 Finals, the losses might stick with him a little bit more.