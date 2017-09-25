LeBron James says he'll reach out to Dwyane Wade about joining Cavaliers

When the Chicago Bulls traded Jimmy Butler earlier this summer and embraced a full rebuild, it was clear that Dwyane Wade's future was no longer in the Windy City. Now that he and the Bulls have reportedly reached a buyout agreement, his next destination has become one of the NBA's biggest questions.

The Spurs and Heat are reportedly among the front-runners to land the 35-year-old, as are the Cleveland Cavaliers, where Wade would be reunited with former Heat teammate LeBron James. Wade and James made four consecutive Finals appearances and won two championships in Miami before James returned to Cleveland in 2014.

When asked about Wade's situation during media day on Monday in Cleveland, James was extremely clear: He wants Wade in on the Cavs.

LeBron "would love" to have Dwyane Wade in Cleveland. Said he hopes it can happen. #CavsMediaDay pic.twitter.com/bIMDyugCYy — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) September 25, 2017

"I would love to have D-Wade a part of this team," James said. "I think he brings another championship DNA, championship pedigree. He brings another playmaker to the team who can get guys involved, and make plays, and also just has a great basketball mind. "I think it would be great to have him here. ... I've talked to D-Wade throughout the whole summer, and I probably will reach out to him as well, but it's really not up to me. It's up to D-Wade if he can clear waivers and then it's up to our front office. But I hope that we can bring him here. I would love to have him."

In the buyout with the Bulls, Wade reportedly gave up around $10 million of the $23.8 million he was owed next season, so he's not exactly strapped for cash. That means he might be willing to take a lower salary this season to join a contender with little financial flexibility, a category the Cavs certainly fall under.

Wade is entering his 15th season in the league, and averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 60 games with the Bulls last season.