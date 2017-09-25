LeBron James says he'll reach out to Dwyane Wade about joining Cavaliers
James was clear that he would love to reunite with his former Heat teammate
When the Chicago Bulls traded Jimmy Butler earlier this summer and embraced a full rebuild, it was clear that Dwyane Wade's future was no longer in the Windy City. Now that he and the Bulls have reportedly reached a buyout agreement, his next destination has become one of the NBA's biggest questions.
The Spurs and Heat are reportedly among the front-runners to land the 35-year-old, as are the Cleveland Cavaliers, where Wade would be reunited with former Heat teammate LeBron James. Wade and James made four consecutive Finals appearances and won two championships in Miami before James returned to Cleveland in 2014.
When asked about Wade's situation during media day on Monday in Cleveland, James was extremely clear: He wants Wade in on the Cavs.
"I would love to have D-Wade a part of this team," James said. "I think he brings another championship DNA, championship pedigree. He brings another playmaker to the team who can get guys involved, and make plays, and also just has a great basketball mind.
"I think it would be great to have him here. ... I've talked to D-Wade throughout the whole summer, and I probably will reach out to him as well, but it's really not up to me. It's up to D-Wade if he can clear waivers and then it's up to our front office. But I hope that we can bring him here. I would love to have him."
In the buyout with the Bulls, Wade reportedly gave up around $10 million of the $23.8 million he was owed next season, so he's not exactly strapped for cash. That means he might be willing to take a lower salary this season to join a contender with little financial flexibility, a category the Cavs certainly fall under.
Wade is entering his 15th season in the league, and averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 60 games with the Bulls last season.
-
How NBA teams have responded to Trump
Several teams spoke about Trump's recent comments about protests and the Warriors' White House...
-
Lonzo to play in BBB shoes most nights
Lonzo's signature shoe, the ZO2 Prime, was recently re-released after the original design was...
-
Clock already ticking for Giannis, Bucks
The Bucks will soon need to decide whether they should maintain their patient approach or make...
-
Vogel: Paul George will succeed in OKC
Frank Vogel had nothing but praise for his former star player in Paul George
-
Westbrook too busy to sign OKC extension
The reigning MVP reiterated that he wants to be in OKC, but didn't say when he will sign the...
-
Recapping NBA's wild summer
It was a wild summer that featured trade demands, big signings and an end to the Melodrama...
Add a Comment