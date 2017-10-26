LeBron James says there is still one goal that has eluded him in the NBA

Three-time NBA champion. Four-time MVP. Thirteen-time All-Star.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has done just about everything a player can do in his career. But there's still one goal that has eluded him as he enters his 15th NBA season, and he explained it to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"I want to shoot 80 [percent] from the free throw line, man," James told ESPN. "That's my only goal. That's my last goal of my NBA career. That's my last one. I've done everything else."

James' free-throw percentage has been up and down over the course of his career, as low as 67 percent (last season) and as high as 78 percent (2008-09). He's a career 74 percent shooter from the line. James was off to a hot start from the line this season (15 for 17 in his first three games) after retooling his shot mechanics because of an elbow injury, but he might have jinxed himself.

The day after McMenamin's story was published, James made just 4 of 8 free throws in a stunning loss to the Brooklyn Nets, dropping his percentage to 76 for the season.

Never one to back down from a challenge, James quickly adjusted his 80 percent goal after teammate Kyle Korver suggested he go after the exclusive "50-40-90" club (50 percent field goals, 40 percent 3-pointers, 90 percent from the line).

"I can go 50-40-85. Maybe. We'll see," James said.

No matter what he shoots from the free throw line, James has to figure out how to fix whatever's going on with the Cavs. After going 2-0 to start the season, Cleveland has gone 1-2 with brutal losses to the Nets and Orlando Magic.