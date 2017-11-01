LeBron James says this year's training camp with Cavs was worst of his career

LeBron James and the Cavaliers have struggled so far to get things going early on. They've had some really bad losses and it's left a lot of people searching for answers. While this likely isn't the complete answer, it's possible that a less-than-stellar training camp had something to do with it.

James was battling an ankle injury throughout preseason and training camp. With so many new players on the team, he hasn't had time to adapt to everybody. This led to what James called the worst training camp of his entire career. Via ESPN:

"This was probably the worst training camp for me in my career because of the injury," James said at Cavs shootaround Wednesday morning before their game against the Indiana Pacers. "I didn't get an opportunity to do the things that I like to do and with the summer that I had, I kind of had a setback." ... "Training camp has always been like my favorite point in the season, it sounds weird, but to be able to get back into it, get the team going, having that camaraderie, getting back on the floor, getting that system back in place," James said. "For me to be in and out and much more out that in and to be able to implement what I do, especially with [eight] new guys, that kind of hurt."

It's surprising to see James admit that he entered a season not as prepared as he'd like to be, but this is a guy that hasn't missed the NBA Finals since 2010. With the amount of miles on his legs at some point he was going to enter a season not entirely healthy. This just happened to be the year.

James will eventually get back into game shape, have a better understanding of his teammates, and Cleveland will probably get it back together. It's truly rare though to see a moment of mortality from such a great player.