LeBron James is within 36 points of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. The Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Will the record fall?

In anticipation of the event, we have compiled a list of numbers that illustrate just how dominant a scorer LeBron has been throughout his career. Entering play on Tuesday night, here they are.

1

Number of scoring titles James has won (30 PPG in 2007-08)

2

James has recorded two game-winning buzzer-beaters during his regular-season career (he has five more in the playoffs)

3

LeBron is the only player in history to hold the highest per-game scoring average (minimum 50 games) for three different franchises (Cavaliers, Heat, Lakers)

5

Number of players who have fallen off the top-10 career scoring list since LeBron entered the league in 2003: Elvin Hayes (11), Hakeem Olajuwon (12), Oscar Robertson (13), Dominique Wilkins (15) and John Havlicek (18)

The five players who replaced them as top-10 all-time scorers are LeBron (1), Kobe Bryant (4), Dirk Nowitzki (6), Shaquille O'Neal (8) and Carmelo Anthony (9)

10

LeBron has scored at least 10 points in 1,139 straight games, by far the longest streak in history (Michael Jordan is second at 866)

19

LeBron has amassed 19 percent of his career point total with the Lakers

20

LeBron has finished as a top-20 scorer in an NBA-record 20 straight seasons (Kareem had 17 straight)

James has scored at least 20 points in an NBA record 1,172 games

21

LeBron amassed 21 percent of his career point total with the Miami Heat

24.1

LeBron's career PPG vs. the Detroit Pistons, his lowest against any opponent

25

Amount of points LeBron scored in his first NBA game (2003 at Sacramento)

James has averaged at least 25 PPG in an NBA record 19 straight seasons (assuming he does so again this year). Next closest are Kevin Durant, Karl Malone and Jerry West at 11.

LeBron is the youngest (20) and oldest (38) player to average 25 PPG for a season

29

LeBron's career PPG vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers, his highest against any opponent

30

LeBron has 530 career 30-point games, second most in history to Michael Jordan's 562.

31.4

LeBron's highest single-season scoring average, which he achieved with the Cavaliers in 2005-06

36

The most shots LeBron has ever taken in a regular-season game (2005, Cleveland at Toronto, 56 points)

37

LeBron's single-game scoring high for 2015-16, the only regular season of his career that he failed to register a 40-point game

40

LeBron is the only player in history to have at least one 40-point game against all 30 franchises.

James has 74 career 40-point games (Wilt Chamberlain holds the record at 271)

50

James has 14 career 50-point games, the same amount as Damian Lillard and Rick Barry

LeBron is the only player with multiple 50-point games after turning 35

James is career 50-percent shooter in the regular season

56

LeBron's highest single-game scoring output as a Laker

57

LeBron's highest single-game scoring output as a Cavalier

60

Percentage of LeBron's career point total scored with Cleveland Cavaliers

61

LeBron's highest single-game scoring output (2014 vs. Bobcats), which also ranks as the highest-scoring game in Miami Heat history

674

LeBron would rank 674th on the all-time scoring list (two spots ahead of Dennis Rodman) if you only counted his 2,233 career 3-pointers

1,000

LeBron is the youngest player in history to reach every 1,000-point milestone (1K, 2K, 3K .... 38K)

1,065

LeBron would rank 1,065th on the all-time scoring list (just ahead of Sebastian Telfair) if you only counted his 2,094 career dunks.

2,478