LeBron James has officially hit the home stretch of his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record for most points in NBA history. Entering Friday, he is 158 points shy of history. At his season-long scoring average of 29.9 points per game, he'd get there six games from now, in a home date with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Of course, we know that averages can be a bit misleading.

Anthony Davis is back in the lineup now. Rui Hachimura needs shots after his acquisition via trade as well. Maybe James gets hot for a few games. Maybe he's cold. So instead of relying on an average, let's go game-by-game to predict how many points he'll score against each opponent to break Abdul-Jabbar's all-time record.

Saturday, Jan. 28 @ Celtics: 29 points

Boston's vaunted defense isn't quite as strong as it was last season, but it's still among the NBA's best. The Celtics have dealt with a number of injuries recently, and it's unclear when reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart will take the floor. But James gets up for Boston games. This is an opponent he has a personal history with, and those feelings have only been amplified since he joined the Lakers. He scored 33 against the Celtics the last time these two teams met, but that game went to overtime. We'll settle in at 29 points for now.

Monday, Jan. 30 @ Nets: 0 points

The Lakers have been a bit more aggressive about playing James in both legs of back-to-backs recently. In the first four back-to-backs James would theoretically have been healthy enough to play, he participated in both halves just once. In their last four, he's suited up for both legs all four times. The major difference is that Davis wasn't available for the last three of the Lakers' back-to-back sets. Now that he is, the Lakers can be a bit more judicious about when James plays. Nothing would ever keep him out of a Madison Square Garden game, so Brooklyn is the obvious choice. With Kevin Durant sidelined, it might not even be an automatic loss for the Lakers.

Tuesday, Jan. 31 @ Knicks: 37 points

New York's defensive problems extend well beyond Mitchell Robinson's absence. He's missed the last four Knicks games, but they ranked 25th in defense (119.5 points per 100 possessions allowed) over their past 10. Their best perimeter defender has been Quentin Grimes, who is simply too small to handle James. That will leave RJ Barrett with the job. Barrett is fine defensively, but "fine" is rarely acceptable where James is concerned. Throw in his love of putting on a show for the New York fans and this could be his biggest game of the record push.

Thursday, Feb. 2 @ Pacers: 25 points

The Pacers held James to just 22 points in their first meeting this season, but the greater concern here, even if it makes a win more likely, is that the absence of Tyrese Haliburton creates conditions for a blowout. The Lakers aren't going to push James into extra minutes if this game isn't close. So on the fourth night of a lengthy road trip, James will put up numbers, but he's not going to go crazy.

Saturday, Feb. 4 @ Pelicans: 24 points

When a healthy Anthony Davis plays against the Pelicans, he tends to dominate. He scored 87 points combined in two meetings with them in 2020. The trouble is, either the schedule or injuries have weakened him for most subsequent matchups. Now that Davis appears to be relatively healthy, he's probably going to do the lion's share of the scoring for the Lakers in this one.

Tuesday, Feb. 7 vs. Thunder: 26 points

At the pace outlined above, James would enter this game 43 points away from the record. That is roughly when we should expect the gravity of the record to hit him and for him to start pressing a bit. Remember, Stephen Curry was taking over 14 3-pointers per game in the seven games leading up to his 3-point record-breaker last season, and he was hitting them at only a 34.7 percent clip. So expect a high-volume, low-efficiency game out of James in this one, especially since he'll be spending it in the "Dorture Chamber." Few defenders are better at forcing big wings into shooting jumpers than Luguentz Dort, so this will likely be a relatively quiet James game.

Thursday, Feb. 9 vs. Bucks: 34 points

If you're a conspiracy theorist, here's something to take note of: The Feb. 7 game between the Lakers and Thunder is not slated for national television. The late window game for TNT is the Timberwolves against the Nuggets. But this game? It will be nationally televised as the second half of TNT's back-to-back. Do with that information what you will. Regardless, the pace takes us to Milwaukee, a team James has tended to succeed against. It's a home game for the Lakers, allowing the team plenty of room to honor him. It comes against a worthy opponent, and there will surely be postgame quotes about how Giannis Antetokounmpo might be next. It's simply too easy a scene to set. Expect this game to be the record-breaker.

Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. Warriors: 40 points

James would never admit it, but in a perfect world, he'd probably love to break this record against Golden State. That doesn't mean it will actually happen. The Warriors are just a hair too late on the schedule. But if he misses a random game somewhere on this stretch, don't be overly surprised. For what this is worth, this game will also be televised nationally on ABC, and the NBA would love nothing more than to see its biggest star break its most meaningful record against his greatest rival. The Warriors haven't held James below 30 points since 2021, so if he does have a chance to break the record against the Warriors, he almost certainly will.