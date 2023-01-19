LeBron James followed up his season-best 48 points on Monday night with a 32-point outing on Wednesday. Though that wasn't enough for the Los Angeles Lakers to get a win against the Sacramento Kings, James moved closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record. He eclipsed the 38,000-point threshold on Sunday against the 76ers, and now needs only 284 points to become the leading scorer in NBA history.

You can see below where LeBron's quest stands.

ALL-TIME SCORING LEADER CAREER POINTS POINTS TO PASS Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 ___ LeBron James 38,104 284

For the season, James is averaging 29.7 points per game. If he maintains that pace, he will need 10 more games to pass Abdul-Jabbar. If James doesn't sit out any games between now and then, and again, if the pace is maintained, the record would come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 7 at home. The Lakers host the Bucks on Feb. 9 and travel to face the Warriors on Feb. 11, which could become record-setting dates if LeBron sits any games out over the next month.

LeBron's last three games: 32 vs. Sacramento; 48 vs. Houston; 35 vs. Philadelphia

32 vs. Sacramento; 48 vs. Houston; 35 vs. Philadelphia LeBron's next three games: vs. Memphis (Jan. 20); at Portland (Jan. 22); vs. Clippers (Jan. 24)

"I'm excited to see it happen. I don't see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements," Adbul-Jabbar said ahead of the 2021-22 season about LeBron potentially breaking his record. "If one person can do something that's never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it. It's a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 runners beaten that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less. We all win when a record is broken and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on."

This post will update after each game until LeBron is atop the all-time scoring list.