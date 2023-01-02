LeBron James continued to surge toward the NBA's all-time scoring record with 43 points in the Lakers' 121-115 victory over the Hornets on Monday.

Barring an extended injury absence, James is going to break Kareem's Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career points this season. Below you can see where the race stands following Monday's action.

ALL-TIME SCORING LEADER CAREER POINTS POINTS TO PASS Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 ___ LeBron James 37,903 485

James is now averaging 29 points per game. If he maintains that pace and does not sit out any games, he would be projected to set the all-time scoring mark at New Orleans on Saturday, Feb. 4.

If James take a few extra games the league surely won't mind; the Lakers host the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9 and visit the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 11, both on national television.

LeBron's last three games: 43 vs. Charlotte, 47 vs. Atlanta, 27 vs. Miami

43 vs. Charlotte, 47 vs. Atlanta, 27 vs. Miami LeBron's next three games: vs. Miami (Jan. 4), vs. Atlanta (Jan. 6), at Sacramento (Jan. 7)

"I'm excited to see it happen. I don't see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements," Adbul-Jabbar said ahead of the 2021-22 season about LeBron potentially breaking his record. "If one person can do something that's never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it. It's a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 runners beaten that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less. We all win when a record is broken and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on."

This post will update after each Lakers game until LeBron is atop the all-time scoring list.