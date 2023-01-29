LeBron James is steaming toward Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. With another 41 points on Saturday, albeit in a losing effort at Boston, James is now legitimately within three or four games of the NBA record.

He would have to average 39 points to make it happen in three games, which isn't unrealistic. James has scored 46 and 41 in two of this last three games.

Here's where the chase stands entering L.A.'s matchup at Brooklyn on Monday.

ALL-TIME SCORING LEADER CAREER POINTS POINTS TO PASS Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 ___ LeBron James 38,271 117

For the season, James is now averaging 30.2 points per game. If he maintains that pace, he would need four more games to pass Kareem. If he doesn't sit out any game between now and then, that puts him in line to do it on Feb. 4 at New Orleans, the final game of a five-game road trip.

If LeBron doesn't quite get it done over these next four games, he would then be in position to to it at home with the Lakers hosting the Thunder on Feb. 7.

LeBron's last three games: 41 at Celtics; 20 vs. Spurs; 46 vs. Clippers

LeBron's next three games: at Brooklyn (Jan. 30); at New York (Jan. 31); at Indiana (Feb. 2)

"I'm excited to see it happen. I don't see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements," Adbul-Jabbar said ahead of the 2021-22 season about LeBron potentially breaking his record. "If one person can do something that's never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it. It's a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 runners beaten that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less. We all win when a record is broken and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on."

This post will update after each game until LeBron is atop the all-time scoring list.