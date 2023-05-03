It is often said that LeBron James should have won the NBA's MVP award every year when he was at his peak. While that sentiment is debatable, what isn't was his remarkable ability to sneak into the race in some fashion no matter where he was in his career. For 19 consecutive seasons, regardless of age, injuries or roster context, James garnered at least one MVP vote.

However, when Joel Embiid was named the 2023 NBA MVP on Tuesday, the voter tally revealed that James didn't receive a single vote on anyone's five-man ballot. That left the Lakers superstar off of the NBA ballot entirely for the first time in his career. Here's a look at where he finished in each of his 19 NBA seasons before this one:

James finished in ninth place with 11 voting points in his rookie 2003-04 season.

James jumped up to sixth place with 93 voting points in the 2004-05 season.

James earned his first runner-up nod in the 2005-06 vote, and took in 16 first-place votes.

James dropped to fifth place in the 2006-07 vote, tallying 183 voting points.

James finished in fourth place for the 2007-08 season and received a single first-place vote.

James won the award for the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

James finished in third for the 2010-11 season and received just four first-place votes after the backlash that followed The Decision and his move to the Miami Heat.

James won the award again during the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.

James dropped back to runner-up for the 2013-14 campaign, getting only six first-place votes in the process.

James fell once again, this time to third place, for the 2014-15 season and picked up only five first-place votes.

James remained in third place for the 2015-16 season with 631 voting points, but no first-place votes.

James dipped to fourth place for the 2016-17 season and garnered only a single first-place vote.

James was the runner-up for the third time in 2017-18 voting and earned 15 first-place votes.

James came the closest to falling off of the ballot in his career during the 2018-19 season, getting only one voting point off of a single fifth-place vote.

James rose back up to runner-up status during the 2019-20 vote and picked up 16 first-place votes.

James again fell to the bottom of the pack for the 2020-21 season and got only a single fifth-place vote.

James stayed on the ballot yet again with just one fifth-place vote during the 2021-22 season.

Now, finally, the single vote that kept him on the ballot in three of the past four seasons is finally gone. For the first time in his career, James did not receive a single MVP vote.

Considering the 27 games he missed and the depth of this season's race, it makes sense, but it's yet another sign that the greatest player of his generation is nearing the end of his career. We may have seen the last MVP vote James will ever receive. He's still fighting to win the 2023 championship, but his days of earning regular-season trophies are likely over.