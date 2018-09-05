LeBron James, Serena Williams back Nike in controversy over Colin Kaepernick ad campaign
James says 'I stand with Nike, all day, every day'
Nike created a predictable firestorm on Monday by including Colin Kaepernick as one of the faces of its 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign, and Nike's athletes are stepping up to defend the decision. Among those athletes is the King himself: LeBron James. James -- who has a lifelong deal with Nike, said that he supports Nike's bold choice.
"I stand with Nike, all day, every day," James said at the conclusion of an award acceptance speech on Tuesday night in New York, per NOLA.com.
James joined the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, and his first season with the team will be next month.
In addition to the King, the Queen of Tennis reaffirmed her support for Kaepernick. Serena Williams, who also has a contract with Nike and is in the semifinals of the US Open seeking her 24th Grand Slam title -- which would tie the tennis record -- tweeted on Monday to say how proud she is of Nike.
Williams has a history with Kaepernick. Kaepernick and Eric Reid, another former 49er who protested alongside Kaepernick and isn't signed by an NFL team, appeared at her US Open match against her sister Venus Williams on Friday. Afterward, Serena said that "every athlete, every human" should be grateful for both Kaepernick and Reid.
Williams also participated in Kaepernick's "10 for 10" challenge, in which she matched his $10,000 donation to the charity Imagine LA.
