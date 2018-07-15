LeBron James shows up to Lakers' summer league game in Las Vegas and gets a standing ovation

It still feels a bit weird that LeBron James is actually a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. It really is true, though, as much as some people might like to pretend otherwise. Even though he's now officially signed his four-year, $154 million contract, it will be a while until we actually see him in uniform. But on Sunday, we got a bit of a preview as to the reception he'll receive once the Lakers fans get to watch him on the court.

Ahead of the Lakers' quarterfinal matchup against the Detroit Pistons in the Las Vegas Summer League, James showed up. He came strolling out of the tunnel in a bright yellow pair of Lakers shorts, and the crowd Thomas & Mack Center went absolutely crazy as he made his way to his courtside seat.

LeBron James enters w/ Lakers shorts to a standing ovation from Lakers fans at Las Vegas Summer League pic.twitter.com/TPWwc4UvOj — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 15, 2018

While much of the Lakers' Summer League squad won't actually get to play with James, there are a few members of the team who will be on the real Lakers next fall, including Josh Hart and Moritz Wagner. Jamesalso spent some time with Brandon Ingram, who was also in attendance.

Brandon Ingram also shows up, greets LeBron James before taking a seat. #Lakers pic.twitter.com/581RcO30P2 — Delmy Barillas (@DelmyBarillas) July 15, 2018

This is a nice move by James to come and support some of his future teammates and show he's invested in the organization. It shows the other players he cares, and as the massive cheer showed, will be well received by the fans as well.