LeBron James shows up to Lakers' summer league game in Las Vegas and gets a standing ovation
LeBron was on hand to support some of his new teammates in Vegas
It still feels a bit weird that LeBron James is actually a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. It really is true, though, as much as some people might like to pretend otherwise. Even though he's now officially signed his four-year, $154 million contract, it will be a while until we actually see him in uniform. But on Sunday, we got a bit of a preview as to the reception he'll receive once the Lakers fans get to watch him on the court.
Ahead of the Lakers' quarterfinal matchup against the Detroit Pistons in the Las Vegas Summer League, James showed up. He came strolling out of the tunnel in a bright yellow pair of Lakers shorts, and the crowd Thomas & Mack Center went absolutely crazy as he made his way to his courtside seat.
While much of the Lakers' Summer League squad won't actually get to play with James, there are a few members of the team who will be on the real Lakers next fall, including Josh Hart and Moritz Wagner. Jamesalso spent some time with Brandon Ingram, who was also in attendance.
This is a nice move by James to come and support some of his future teammates and show he's invested in the organization. It shows the other players he cares, and as the massive cheer showed, will be well received by the fans as well.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking top 50 NBA free agents
Here are the top prizes left in the 2018 NBA offseason
-
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
All the info on the top names still on the market this offseason
-
Rivers says Clippers role hasn't changed
Rivers lost his title as team president but says "I'm still involved in every decision, so...
-
World Cup: French NBA players celebrate
NBA players from France show their national pride after the World Cup win
-
2018 NBA Summer League how to watch
Eight teams remain alive in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League
-
Report: Heat struggle to trade Whiteside
The Heat probably won't be moving Hassan Whiteside this summer