LeBron James shuts down Lakers heckler: 'Your lady's embarrassed to be with you'

For the third consecutive game, LeBron James registered a triple-double on Tuesday night and showed that he's still got plenty of gas left in the tank. After the Lakers' win over the Chicago Bulls, James even took to Twitter and responded to some of his haters with the hashtag "#WashedKing."

During a timeout against the Bulls, James proved that he also isn't washed when it comes to clapping back at hecklers. A fan in the stand behind the Lakers bench was letting the team hear it, and James didn't hold back with a response.

"Your lady's embarrassed to be with you," James told the heckler, as seen in this video (which contains some NSFW language).

The group of hecklers were silenced by James momentarily before shifting their attention towards Anthony Davis. Unlike James, Davis didn't appear to have much of a reaction.

James led the Lakers to a 118-112 win over the Bulls, but they did trail by 19 points in the second half before storming back. Los Angeles outscored Chicago, 38-19, in the fourth quarter and third-year forward Kyle Kuzma scored 11 of his 15 points during the final frame.

James finished the game with 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting to go along with 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Over the past three games, James has been playing out of his mind and is shooting 47.7 percent from the field.

After dropping their season opener to the Paul George-less Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers have ripped off six consecutive wins behind James and company. Kuzma has suited up for the last three games after missing the start of the season due to a right ankle injury.

The Lakers are expected to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference with Davis now in the fold alongside James. Clearly James isn't washed up in any fashion and his haters are motivating him.