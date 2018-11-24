LeBron James singles out 'aggressive' Lonzo Ball after Lakers' latest win: When he attacks, our team benefits

After a slow start to the regular season which led to rumors concerning Luke Walton's job security as the team's head coach, the Los Angeles Lakers have turned things around in a big way. This continued on Friday night with a 90-83 victory over the Utah Jazz, marking L.A.'s third straight win and eighth victory over the course of its last 10 games.

While it was LeBron James and Brandon Ingram leading the charge on the offensive end for the Lakers, LeBron singled out another member of Los Angeles' roster, Lonzo Ball, for his contributions to their success. James made it clear that the former No. 2 overall pick has all the tools to be a great player, as long as he continues to remain aggressive when the ball is in his hands.

"Sometimes he doesn't realize how great he is," James said via ESPN. "The things that he possesses out on the floor, when Zo realizes how good he is on the floor, it makes him a very dynamic player and it makes us even better. And he's been doing that as of late, [with] his aggressiveness."

Despite the fact that Ball was not particularly efficient from the field (4-for-10) in the win, LeBron reiterated that the Lakers benefited from Lonzo pushing the pace and attacking the defense as that only makes Los Angeles more difficult to contain on the offensive end.

"Even when he's not making, just his attack as you've seen earlier in the game, just him getting to the rim [is important]," James said. "He missed a couple of 'em; that's absolutely fine. He had a couple charges; that's absolutely fine. When he's aggressive it just changes our dynamic of the team, and he's been doing it of late and we need him to continue to do that because he's very good."

With a matchup against the Orlando Magic on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), LeBron, Lonzo and the Lakers will have another opportunity to keep their winning streak alive and improve upon their 11-7 record on the season.

Should Ball take the advice his new teammate is offering and run with it, the Purple and Gold could very well continue to exceed the early season expectations that were placed on them.