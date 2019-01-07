LeBron James' son Bronny James Jr. drops official highlight mixtape titled 'King's Blood'

If you're LeBron James' son, then you're going to have a certain set of expectations growing up. If you literally share his name, then those expectations are naturally going to be insane. James' son, LeBron James Jr. (or Bronny James) is aware of this -- even at age 14 -- and he's not backing down from any challenges.

Bronny released a mixtape of himself, and the first thing that stands out is the name. The highlight reel is immodestly called "King's Blood."

Bronny James Jr has BIG shoes to fill.. Here's his OFFICIAL Mixtape! “King’s Blood” @KingJames pic.twitter.com/5rJ6WRwoVc — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 7, 2019

The second thing that stands out is the production quality that you would expect from someone with James' clout. He's got visual effects, an Artisans beat, and reactions of his dad. He's OK with everyone knowing exactly who he is.

Then, of course, there's the fact that he's good. Not only is he throwing down dunks, he's got an arsenal of moves for a youngster. Sure, they don't look terribly polished, but you can only expect so much from a literal kid.

Obviously James wouldn't let any kid of his not have an array of moves to choose from, but Bronny clearly has the athleticism to pull them off. He'll generate a lot of talk throughout his high school years regarding where he's going to commit to for college no matter how he does in high school, but Bronny looks like he wants to make his own path -- although he doesn't mind everyone knowing who his dad is either.