LeBron James' son Bronny James Jr. drops official highlight mixtape titled 'King's Blood'
Expectations are already sky-high for the 14-year-old baller
If you're LeBron James' son, then you're going to have a certain set of expectations growing up. If you literally share his name, then those expectations are naturally going to be insane. James' son, LeBron James Jr. (or Bronny James) is aware of this -- even at age 14 -- and he's not backing down from any challenges.
Bronny released a mixtape of himself, and the first thing that stands out is the name. The highlight reel is immodestly called "King's Blood."
The second thing that stands out is the production quality that you would expect from someone with James' clout. He's got visual effects, an Artisans beat, and reactions of his dad. He's OK with everyone knowing exactly who he is.
Then, of course, there's the fact that he's good. Not only is he throwing down dunks, he's got an arsenal of moves for a youngster. Sure, they don't look terribly polished, but you can only expect so much from a literal kid.
Obviously James wouldn't let any kid of his not have an array of moves to choose from, but Bronny clearly has the athleticism to pull them off. He'll generate a lot of talk throughout his high school years regarding where he's going to commit to for college no matter how he does in high school, but Bronny looks like he wants to make his own path -- although he doesn't mind everyone knowing who his dad is either.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thibodeau's style led to Wolves firing
The Timberwolves let Thibodeau go after one of his team's biggest wins of the season
-
Spurs vs. Pistons odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Monday's Pistons vs. Spurs game 10,000 times
-
Timberwolves fire Tom Thibodeau
The timing of Thibodeau's firing is more strange than the decision itself
-
NBA Sunday: scores, highlights, updates
There was no shortage of NBA action on Sunday
-
LA's youngsters struggle without LeBron
The Lakers looked listless once again without LeBron James in the lineup on Sunday
-
Report: Parsons, Grizzlies to part ways
Parsons has been medically cleared, but the Grizzlies wouldn't allow him to play