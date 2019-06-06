LeBron James sounds off on Warriors owner putting hands on Kyle Lowry in stands: 'There's absolutely no place' for it

The Toronto Raptors shifted the momentum of the NBA Finals with a 123-109 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 on Wednesday.

However, it wasn't without a little bit of controversy. During the game, Kyle Lowry attempted to save the ball from going out of bounds and ended up in the stands. Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens took exception to Lowry landing in the stands and shoved him.

On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James weighed in on the situation and said that "there's absolutely no place" for that type of contact to occur.

"There's absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL," James wrote on his personal Instagram account. "There's so many issues here. When you sit courtside you absolutely know what comes with being on the floor and if you don't know it's on the back on the ticket itself that states the guidelines. But he himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for. He knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside so for that Something needs to be done ASAP! A swift action for his actions. Just think to yourself, what if @kyle_lowry7 would have reacted and put his hands back on him. You guys would be going CRAZY!! Calling for him to damn near be put in jail let alone being suspended for the rest of the Finals all because he was protected himself. I've been quite throughout the whole NBA playoffs watching every game (haven't missed one) but after I saw what I saw last night, took time to let it manifest into my thinking 🧢 I couldn't and wouldn't be quiet on this!"

The Warriors did take a stance on the situation and have banned Stevens from attending any of the remaining NBA Finals games. The franchise also extended a sincere apology to Lowry and the Raptors organization as a result of the incident.

"Mr. Stevens' behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization. We're extremely disappointed in his actions, and along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptor organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans – or anyone – and players at an NBA game. Mr. Stevens will not be in attendance at any of the remaining games of the 2019 NBA Finals."

Lowry also commented on the exchange following Game 3 and said that Stevens "had no reason" to make contact with him following the play.

"There's no place for that," Lowry said. "He had no reason to touch me, or reach over two seats to say some vulgar language to me. Hopefully he never comes back to an NBA game."

The Warriors certainly responded quickly to the situation and dished out a stern penalty for Stevens. With at least one more home game at Oracle Arena, this should prohibit any type of incident like this from occurring going forward.