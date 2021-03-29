The reveal of a movie poster means the release date is fast approaching and the hype for the film is building. On Monday, Warner Bros. released a new set of character posters for "Space Jam: A New Legacy," giving us yet another look at what we will see when the movie comes out on July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max.

The posters feature some of the well-known Looney Toons characters from the original Space Jam, as well as NBA/movie star LeBron James.

The movie's official Twitter page posted eight different posters. Take a look:

The film will also feature other famous faces, including Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma, Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul, Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi and Los Angeles Sparks' siblings Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike, according to reports.

The movie, a sequel to the 1996 film starring Michael Jordan, will feature James and a character playing his son trying to escape from a virtual reality.