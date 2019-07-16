LeBron James' 'Space Jam' sequel gets a new director weeks after filming begins
Malcolm D. Lee, of 'Night School,' is replacing Terence Nance on the Looney Tunes crossover
Three weeks after LeBron James confirmed filming had begun for his anticipated "Space Jam" sequel, the production has changed directors.
As first reported by Deadline, Malcolm D. Lee ("Night School," "Girls Trip") has replaced Terence Nance after an "amicable" split between the latter and James' SpringHill Entertainment.
"Essentially the filmmaker and the studio/producers had different takes on the creative vision," Deadline's Anthony D'Alessandro reported.
The news comes just days after James also welcomed Academy Award-nominated actor Don Cheadle to the movie's cast, and it at least brings a more formidable comedy resume to the production crew.
Nance, who was attached to the project upon its initial announcement, is best known for his HBO sketch series "Random Acts of Flyness," but Lee has directed a handful of wide-release slapstick comedies, including "Undercover Brother" (2002), "Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins" (2008), "Scary Movie 5" (2013), "Girls Trip" (2017) and "Night School" (2018), starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.
Producers on the "Space Jam" sequel, which is due out July 16, 2021, include James, Ryan Coogler ("Creed," "Black Panther") and Maverick Carter, James' longtime business partner.
Among those set to star in the flick alongside James, despite initial reports of trouble recruiting big-name NBA players, are Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard. Chris Bosh and Draymond Green have also been spotted on set, with the latter reportedly set to make a cameo in the movie.
