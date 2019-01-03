LeBron James stands with Lakers execs Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka in Thunder game, prompting LeGM jokes on Twitter
LeGM was in full effect on Wednesday night
Wednesday night's game between the Lakers and Thunder had some weird drama. Lakers fans are still mad at Paul George for not fulfilling the prophecy and joining James in Los Angeles, while Russell Westbrook sparked a fantastic feud with Lance Stephenson by stealing his air guitar. With James sitting out, however, he turned some heads for where he ended the game.
James started the game on the bench, but he ended up alongside Lakers brass Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka for the last part of the fourth quarter. The resulting shot was basically what you would expect.
After years and years of "LeGM" jokes, this isn't the most flattering look, and Twitter took notice of James standing with Pelinka and Johnson like a front office executive himself.
The jokes really write themselves. James is still day-to-day with a groin injury, and he's missed the past four games (in which the Lakers are 1-3). They were starting to find their stride before the injury, so it came at an inopportune time.
The optics may not be great for James, but it's hard to imagine he's sweating that kind of thing too much. The Lakers' young core has shown flashes over the past four games, but they lack the consistency James brings with him. It's no secret that Los Angeles, back in action on Friday against the New York Knicks (10:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), wants to acquire another superstar, but this photo is a great encapsulation of what everyone has been clowning James' teams for for years.
