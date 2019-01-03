LeBron James stands with Lakers execs Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka in Thunder game, prompting LeGM jokes on Twitter

Wednesday night's game between the Lakers and Thunder had some weird drama. Lakers fans are still mad at Paul George for not fulfilling the prophecy and joining James in Los Angeles, while Russell Westbrook sparked a fantastic feud with Lance Stephenson by stealing his air guitar. With James sitting out, however, he turned some heads for where he ended the game.

James started the game on the bench, but he ended up alongside Lakers brass Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka for the last part of the fourth quarter. The resulting shot was basically what you would expect.

LeBron standing with Pelinka and Magic after the game... pic.twitter.com/84cGNtIwZM — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) January 3, 2019

After years and years of "LeGM" jokes, this isn't the most flattering look, and Twitter took notice of James standing with Pelinka and Johnson like a front office executive himself.

Rob, LeBron and Magic just deciding who they're trading to get AD #Lakers #Lakeshow pic.twitter.com/umyxkXCor4 — Jordan Tomiyama (@Jttomiyama) January 3, 2019

LeBron: trade em



Pelinka: you sure?



Magic: you heard him pic.twitter.com/ohoamj3Fmy — Bruh Report (@BruhReport) January 3, 2019

Hilarious that LeBron was on the bench and when they went down big he went to Rob and Magic lol — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) January 3, 2019

LeBron seen enough and went up to talk trades with Magic and Pelinka 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TvAJ2S3gG9 — CowThatGoesMeme (@Cowthatgoesmooo) January 3, 2019

LeBron nodded and Rob and Magic knew. Ingram was no longer a member of the King’s Court. pic.twitter.com/Mda5nl3OdA — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) January 3, 2019

Lebron probably walked up to Magic and Rob and was like did you see AD tonight we have to trade for him now #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/oAo28jvkKC — Isaiah (@isaiassuazo223) January 3, 2019

LeBron, Magic and Rob Pelinka are talking in the tunnel during this timeout pic.twitter.com/072NTmSKYr — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 3, 2019

The jokes really write themselves. James is still day-to-day with a groin injury, and he's missed the past four games (in which the Lakers are 1-3). They were starting to find their stride before the injury, so it came at an inopportune time.

The optics may not be great for James, but it's hard to imagine he's sweating that kind of thing too much. The Lakers' young core has shown flashes over the past four games, but they lack the consistency James brings with him. It's no secret that Los Angeles, back in action on Friday against the New York Knicks (10:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), wants to acquire another superstar, but this photo is a great encapsulation of what everyone has been clowning James' teams for for years.