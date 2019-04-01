LeBron James, Stephen Curry, other NBA players pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle following rapper's death

Los Angeles-based rapper Nipsey Hussle died on Sunday after being gunned down outside the clothing store he owned near Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard. He was just 33 years old.

Hussle was a rap artist who garnered fame and respected through his work (and work ethic) on various mixtapes before releasing his Grammy-nominated debut studio album, "Victory Lap," in 2018. He worked with a number of other influential artists over the years, including Kendrick Lamar, Drake, YG, Ty Dolla $ign and Meek Mill.

In addition to his contributions to music, Hussle also had a strong community presence in Los Angeles. He had recently begun buying real estate to reinvest in the community in which he grew up, including purchasing the strip mall in which his clothing store was located.

Following the news of his death on Sunday, a number of prominent athletes in California and beyond paid tribute to the rapper. Hussle was a big NBA fan and shared personal relationships with a number of notable players. He also attended the 2019 All-Star Game in Charlotte earlier this year.

It didn't take long for the tributes to pour in.

Steph Curry and the Warriors paid tribute to the rapper with a musical break during their game on Sunday, then Curry addressed the shooting and remembered Hussle during his postgame press conference.

Dray and KD pay their respects to the late Nipsey Hussle



pic.twitter.com/eGzSBxEyGp

Steph on the late Nipsey Hussle

The Clippers also delivered a tribute to Hussle during their game on Sunday.

The Clippers honored Nipsey Hussle, who was killed today in LA, with a tribute before tipoff against Memphis. Hussle was close with Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell.

Dwyane Wade, who is good friends with Hussle's partner, Lauren London, spoke about the rapper before the Heat took on the Celtics.

"It's unfortunate, as we continue to lose so many important young men in this world, especially the ones who are doing good and are trying to do good for others," Wade said. "It's a big loss. It's a big loss for our community. It's a big loss for his family. It's a big loss for this world.

"So it's a sad night. It's a sad day for us, for everyone who loves his music, everyone who got a chance to get to know him and everyone who knows his family."

LeBron James and the Lakers posted Instagram tributes to the rapper, with LeBron using the caption to recall his personal relationship with Hussle.

A number of other NBA stars also took to social media to share their messages regarding the slain rapper.

YOU’RE ONE OF ONE BRO!!! Rest Up King 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fXzJesHlaB — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) April 1, 2019

Maaaan this got me sick... prayers to @LaurenLondon and the rest of the family 🙏🏾 #RIPNipsey — Chris Paul (@CP3) April 1, 2019

Do too much good, try to bring people together and they will take you down... R.I.P @NipseyHussle 😔😔😔 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) April 1, 2019

R.I.P Nipsey Hussle smh this is sad man praying for his family #WhenWillThisStop — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) April 1, 2019

Can’t believe this 😪😪 @NipseyHussle way more than just a rapper. Used his platform to move the people. Rest In Peace. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) April 1, 2019

Gone too soon - prayers to your loved ones #nipseyhustle🙏🏾 — John Wall (@JohnWall) April 1, 2019

Thoughts and prayers go out to @NipseyHussle’s family and especially his children... hope they receive every ounce of strength and positivity the universe is sending them right now 🙏🏾 #RIPNipsey — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) April 1, 2019

People like Nip are never just what they do for a living. So much more man. Dropped a lot of gems. Touched a lot of ppl. He’s one of most genuine ppl I ever crossed paths with. Lost an amazing soul today. Same ppl you fight for will kill you sometimes. That’s a real lesson. — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) April 1, 2019

Nip was serving a higher purpose!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) April 1, 2019

RIP NIPSEY HUSSLE 😢😢😢 Real one that always showed me love everytime we ran into eachother. Rest in peace Legend. — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) April 1, 2019

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, there is no information on a suspect in the shooting as of yet.