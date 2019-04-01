LeBron James, Stephen Curry, other NBA players pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle following rapper's death
Nipsey Hussle, 33, was killed in a Los Angeles shooting on Sunday afternoon
Los Angeles-based rapper Nipsey Hussle died on Sunday after being gunned down outside the clothing store he owned near Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard. He was just 33 years old.
Hussle was a rap artist who garnered fame and respected through his work (and work ethic) on various mixtapes before releasing his Grammy-nominated debut studio album, "Victory Lap," in 2018. He worked with a number of other influential artists over the years, including Kendrick Lamar, Drake, YG, Ty Dolla $ign and Meek Mill.
In addition to his contributions to music, Hussle also had a strong community presence in Los Angeles. He had recently begun buying real estate to reinvest in the community in which he grew up, including purchasing the strip mall in which his clothing store was located.
Following the news of his death on Sunday, a number of prominent athletes in California and beyond paid tribute to the rapper. Hussle was a big NBA fan and shared personal relationships with a number of notable players. He also attended the 2019 All-Star Game in Charlotte earlier this year.
It didn't take long for the tributes to pour in.
Steph Curry and the Warriors paid tribute to the rapper with a musical break during their game on Sunday, then Curry addressed the shooting and remembered Hussle during his postgame press conference.
The Clippers also delivered a tribute to Hussle during their game on Sunday.
Dwyane Wade, who is good friends with Hussle's partner, Lauren London, spoke about the rapper before the Heat took on the Celtics.
"It's unfortunate, as we continue to lose so many important young men in this world, especially the ones who are doing good and are trying to do good for others," Wade said. "It's a big loss. It's a big loss for our community. It's a big loss for his family. It's a big loss for this world.
"So it's a sad night. It's a sad day for us, for everyone who loves his music, everyone who got a chance to get to know him and everyone who knows his family."
LeBron James and the Lakers posted Instagram tributes to the rapper, with LeBron using the caption to recall his personal relationship with Hussle.
A number of other NBA stars also took to social media to share their messages regarding the slain rapper.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, there is no information on a suspect in the shooting as of yet.
