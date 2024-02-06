LeBron James isn't exactly known for being subtle when he wants his team to upgrade. Sometimes he'll just say it outright, as he did with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. Lately, he's been a bit more passive-aggressive. The Los Angeles Lakers have hovered around .500 for most of this season, and with the trade deadline coming on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, they are now 27-25. In the past week he has tweeted a cryptic hourglass, displayed uncertainty about whether he would return to the Lakers next season and played a bit of footsie with the New York Knicks, a team that has courted him in the past.

James is 39. He's an All-Star for the 20th time this season, an NBA record. There's no telling how much longer he'll be able to play at this level and lead the Lakers as a possible championship contender. If extending that window requires giving up draft capital for an upgrade, then so be it. But when directly confronted with Lakers trade questions on Monday following their last game before the deadline, James deferred. "This is who we have so there's nothing else to talk about," James said after the Lakers defeated the Charlotte Hornets.

He went on to put a more positive spin on things, but ultimately left the roster in the hands of Lakers exec Rob Pelinka. "It's not a question for me," he said. "I love who we have in the locker room. And that's all I worry about. … I don't get caught up in that. We're gonna go out and prepare ourselves every single night no matter what it is. No matter who's out on this team. No matter what. So it's my job and it's AD's job, as the two captains, to make sure we keep the main thing the main thing. The main focus is now: Thursday's game at home. And look forward to that matchup."

A year ago at this time, James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record in the last Laker game before the deadline. The Lakers followed that up by trading Russell Westbrook in a roster remake that ultimately led them to the Western Conference Finals. Perhaps this 4-2 Grammy's road trip compels the Lakers to make similarly aggressive roster decisions at this year's deadline. Whether he'll say it or not, that is probably James' preference.