Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has partnered with the Los Angeles Dodgers to turn Dodger Stadium into a polling station for the upcoming presidential election in November. James' voting-rights group, More Than a Vote, has teamed with the organization to create the first-ever polling place at an MLB stadium, as first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

James has been an outspoken voice on several political and social issues in recent years and this latest initiative is part of his efforts to fight back against voter suppression. Since starting More Than a Vote, James has recruited other prominent athletes to join the initiative -- including Dodgers pitcher David Price, who worked to help bring this latest project to fruition.

The polling center at Dodger Stadium will be open for five days leading up the November 3 election. Registered voters in Los Angeles will be eligible to park and vote at the stadium.

'More Than a Vote' was started by James and his business partner, Maverick Carter, in June as a nonprofit organization devoted to Black athletes supporting voting efforts in minority communities voters. It focuses on utilizing and repurposing sports facilities as polling locations for the general public.

State Farm Arena in Atlanta (home of the Hawks), Little Caesars Arena in Detroit (Pistons and Red Wings) and the Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin (Milwaukee Bucks) are some of the other major sports home arenas that will offer polling in November.