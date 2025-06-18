Four-time Olympian LeBron James boasts three gold medals and a bronze on his international résumé, and signs point toward that being his final tally. James will turn 43 before the games move to Los Angeles in summer 2028, and this far in advance, the Lakers star said he does not envision joining Team USA for another run at gold.

James previously indicated that Paris 2024 was likely his last run with Team USA but did not explicitly rule out a return for Los Angeles 2028. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant took the same stances after they teamed up with James to run the table in the most recent Summer Olympics.

"Nothing has changed," James told The Hollywood Reporter. "Where we at, man, 2025 right now? Nah, nothing has changed. I mean, if I had to look at it right now through a microscope, I would say that, me being able to support Team USA for the rest of my life — that's for sure. But me actually going on and playing, I don't see it happening."

The 2024 games were a showcase for James, who at times put Team USA on his shoulders with clutch baskets in a tournament that was anything but a breeze. He won the tournament's MVP award after a stellar individual run in which he averaged 14.2 points, 8.5 assists and 6.8 rebounds. James posted a double-double in the gold medal game against France, which Team USA led from midway through the second quarter all the way to the final buzzer.

"I've given everything that I have," James said, "and I will always be appreciative and loyal and dedicated to Team USA and USA Basketball."

If the 2024 Olympics were James' last, the NBA legend went out on a high note. Not only did he win a gold medal and MVP, but he also served as one of the U.S. Olympic Committee's flag bearers at the opening ceremony. James joined Sue Bird and Dawn Staley as the only basketball players in USA Basketball history to hold the honor.

James joined Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant as the only American men's basketball players to compete at four separate Olympics. James made his debut in 2004 in Athens, was a member of the 2008 "Redeem Team" in Beijing and won gold in 2012 at the London games. Paris marked his return after he did not compete in the previous two Olympics.

James' three gold medals ties for the second-most in men's basketball history (with Carmelo Anthony). Durant jumped into sole possession of first place on the leaderboard with his fourth in last summer's triumph.