LeBron James is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, but let's imagine a different kind of world. Let's say that James never picked up a basketball. His remarkable combination of size, speed, hand-eye coordination and intelligence would have almost certainly led to success in some other sport. But which one?

Football, perhaps? James was an All-State wide receiver at St. Vincent-St. Mary, and at the very least, would have been impossible to defend in the red zone given his size and leaping ability. How about soccer? Pairing his physical attributes with his elite reflexes would have created an incredible goalie.

When James was asked this very question, he offered a surprising response: lacrosse.

"I'd be a beast out on the field," James said. "It's fast, it's physical, I've got pretty good accuracy when it comes to things." James is never known to have played lacrosse at a competitive level before, and while he has no significant weaknesses on a basketball court, accuracy has never been among his more notable strengths. James has made 34.4% of his 3-point shots and 73.5% of his free throws across 21 NBA seasons. Neither number is terrible, but he's not exactly Stephen Curry.

Of course, James is a remarkable passer in basketball, and that might be what he has in mind here. Give James enough time to practice with a lacrosse stick and his athleticism and vision would take over from there. The average height of a professional lacrosse player is just below 6-1. James, at 6-8, would be able to see things on the field that most players couldn't.

Sadly, James never explored his potential on the lacrosse field. It's not hard to see why. The average lacrosse player makes around $64,000 per year. James will earn just shy of $48 million this season in salary alone. It's a fun hypothetical, but James surely has no regrets about his decision to pursue basketball over lacrosse.