LeBron James ties Michael Jordan's record with his 866th consecutive game of 10-plus points

As two of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball, LeBron James and Michael Jordan will be compared until the end of time. But after Wednesday night, it's fair to say that they're even -- well, at least in this one category.

In the second quarter of the Cavaliers' game in Charlotte (GameTracker), James rolled to the rim and slammed home an alley-oop from J.R. Smith to give him 10 points on the night. With that bucket, James made it 866 games in which he has scored in double figures, tying Jordan for the all-time record.

Coincidentally, James tied the record while playing against M.J.'s team. Jordan, however, was not in attendance.

Also, it should be noted that this is a regular-season record, and does not include games in the postseason. In the 2014 Eastern Conference finals, LeBron scored only seven points in Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers, but that game is not taken into account for this mark.

The last time The King did not score at least 10 points in a regular-season game was way back on Jan. 5, 2007, when he scored just eight against the Milwaukee Bucks.

With his 10th point, LeBron James has scored at least 10 points for the 866th straight regular season game, tying Michael Jordan for the longest streak in NBA history.



The last time he didn’t score in double-figures in a regular season game was January 5, 2007 vs the Bucks (8). pic.twitter.com/dIlfdhdlgG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 28, 2018

It seems safe to say that LeBron will break the record when the Cavs take on the Pelicans on Friday.