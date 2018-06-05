LeBron James to grace the cover of 'NBA 2K19' and he might've declared himself the G.O.A.T.
James will headline the popular game's 20th anniversary edition
For the second time in five years, LeBron James will grace the cover of "NBA 2K."
2K Sports has announced that LeBron would headline their 20th anniversary installment of "NBA 2K19." They've already unveiled the cover art and an initial teaser trailer, both of which you can check out below.
As pointed out by Bleacher Report's Tyler Conway, the cover features a selection of words from LeBron -- including the names of his kids, his high school alma mater, "King" and "Chosen One." But the most interesting choice of the bunch is "G.O.A.T." Is that James delivering his stance on the never-ending Jordan vs. LeBron debate? Maybe! Have at it conspiracy theorists.
It's worth noting here that there's been something of a recent trend involving "NBA 2K" cover stars, and it's one that should have Cavaliers fans quite worried at this point. Over the last five years, four cover athletes have switched teams soon after release.
- 2018: Kyrie Irving (from Cleveland to Boston)
- 2017: Paul George (from Indiana to Oklahoma City)
- 2016: Stephen Curry, James Harden, Anthony Davis.
- 2015: Kevin Durant (from Oklahoma City to Golden State)
- 2014: LeBron James (from Miami to Cleveland)
(In Kyrie's case, he was traded before the game's release, and 2K was able to rework the cover art.)
There's a possibility this trend continues with LeBron potentially hitting the free agent market this summer, but 2K played it safe (and smart) by not including a specific team jersey in the cover art this year.
"NBA 2K19" will launch Sept. 11, 2018 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One.
