LeBron James to host virtual graduation ceremony for high school class of 2020

The quarantine under which most of the United States is still being held has impacted just about every walk of life, but perhaps none more so than the world of academics. Schools around the world have been forced to shut down and teach classes virtually, a situation that is difficult enough for most students, but potentially disheartening to seniors missing out on what should have been their final days in high school.

With extracurricular events and proms canceled, many high school seniors will be forced to graduate without the celebration most students get to enjoy. Fortunately, LeBron James is stepping in to at least give them a virtual version of it. The Lakers' star will throw a virtual graduation celebration, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"It's been a hard few months for all of us, but I especially really feel for the senior class of 2020," James said Wednesday in a quote provided to ESPN. "The end of high school and graduation was one of the best memories of my life. It's not fair. Every graduating senior needs to know how much we feel for them and hopefully this can help, even a little. This class is going to be special because they know in a real way how to persevere."

The event will be simulcast across ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC as well as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok and other streaming services, and will include James, Team USA star Megan Rapinoe, Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and musical performances from Bad Bunny, the Jonas Brothers and Pharrell Williams. It will be produced by James' SpringHill Entertainment in conjunction with the XQ Institute and the Entertainment Institute Foundation.

Nothing can replace the feeling of graduating in person and walking across the stage to receive a diploma, but with tradition off of the table for the moment, James is providing the best possible alternative.